SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,400.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $95.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

