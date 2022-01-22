SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Powell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,136 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1,493.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,534,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,075 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $25.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $302.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 1,733.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

