SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 98,337 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,337 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $74.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $95.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.24.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

