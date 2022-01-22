SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,820 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,200 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 102,114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,155 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRPN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

