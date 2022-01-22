SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after purchasing an additional 492,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 707,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 530,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 109,314 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PMVP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

PMVP opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $762.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.95. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $45.52.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

