Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,901 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.07% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $49,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 46,209 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $1,555,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 221.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,510,000 after buying an additional 201,853 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

SHLS stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The company had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

