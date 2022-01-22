Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 140.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHLS. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

SHLS stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,136,000 after buying an additional 6,290,835 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,369,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,933 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,911,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,450,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

