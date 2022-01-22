ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins Sells 3,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $445,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $134.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.22. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.46 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 200.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 509.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.
ShockWave Medical Company Profile
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
