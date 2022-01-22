ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins Sells 3,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $445,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $134.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.22. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.46 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 200.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 509.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

