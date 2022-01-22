Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

SCVL opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 122,067 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 87.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

