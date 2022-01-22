Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Shopify traded as low as C$1,171.87 and last traded at C$1,182.48, with a volume of 188711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,282.19.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,224.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,132.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$1,103,996.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$963,291.30. Also, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$400,469.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 939 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,032,652.88.

The company has a market cap of C$139.47 billion and a PE ratio of 32.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,744.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,820.22. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68.

About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

