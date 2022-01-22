Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Up 18.6% in December

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 19.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 90,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

SHBI stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $399.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.99. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $23.19.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

