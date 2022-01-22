Short Interest in ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Drops By 19.3%

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ALNPY opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. ANA has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.