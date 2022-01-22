Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Grows By 19.6%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CCHGY opened at $35.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $39.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCHGY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

