Short Interest in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Grows By 16.7%

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

COLB opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLB. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.