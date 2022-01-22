Short Interest in Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Rises By 15.6%

Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 259.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSPLF opened at $4.30 on Friday. Countryside Properties has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64.

CSPLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Countryside Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt cut shares of Countryside Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Countryside Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

