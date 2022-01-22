Short Interest in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Increases By 19.5%

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ELMS opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

