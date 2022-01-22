Short Interest in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Decreases By 21.5%

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Dana L. Huber purchased 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Huber purchased 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.36 per share, with a total value of $137,458.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,205 shares of company stock valued at $299,426 over the last ninety days. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 25,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

FCAP stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of -0.03. First Capital has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 29.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. First Capital’s payout ratio is presently 30.32%.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

