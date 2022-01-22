Short Interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Rises By 18.9%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

LYG opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 85,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

