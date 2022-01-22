Short Interest in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Decreases By 20.1%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,800 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 751,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 655,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.29. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SciPlay by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 973,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 50,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SciPlay by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 79,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

