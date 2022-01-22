Short Interest in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Drops By 20.0%

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 405,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $494.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.67. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $380.64 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

