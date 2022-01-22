SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $38,434.00 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.47. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

