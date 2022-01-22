Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €76.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.28 ($71.91).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €60.74 ($69.02) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($76.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €63.72 and its 200 day moving average is €59.44.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

