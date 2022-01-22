Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €76.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.28 ($71.91).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €60.74 ($69.02) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($76.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €63.72 and its 200 day moving average is €59.44.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

