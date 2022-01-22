Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.
NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $27.47 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $423.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
