Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $27.47 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $423.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

