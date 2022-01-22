Signature Bank Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $19.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $19.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.75 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBNY. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $326.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $152.14 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after acquiring an additional 315,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,050,000 after buying an additional 129,769 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after buying an additional 443,323 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 21.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,627,000 after purchasing an additional 159,624 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

