Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up to $87.41

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.41, but opened at $92.53. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $90.46, with a volume of 5,825 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIG. UBS Group began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,347,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $901,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,116 shares of company stock worth $5,949,798 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,266,000 after acquiring an additional 417,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after acquiring an additional 40,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

