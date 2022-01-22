Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Signify Health Inc. operates as a health care technology company. It offers healthcare platform with advanced analytics as well as technology. Signify Health Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Get Signify Health alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $40.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signify Health (SGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.