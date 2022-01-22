SIX (SIX) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. SIX has a market capitalization of $48.17 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIX has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. One SIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052094 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.51 or 0.06830291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,072.60 or 1.00253284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003313 BTC.

About SIX

SIX launched on June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . The official website for SIX is six.network . The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&&

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

Buying and Selling SIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

