Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Shares Down 9.1%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 1,425,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,603,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Siyata Mobile Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Siyata Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.