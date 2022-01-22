Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Short Interest Down 21.5% in December

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 199,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 309,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

SLHG opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Skylight Health Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. The company had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Skylight Health Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skylight Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

