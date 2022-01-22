SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.311 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 2,194.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

NYSE:SLG opened at $73.56 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50.

SL Green Realty shares are going to reverse split on Monday, January 24th. The 1-1.030599 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SL Green Realty stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

