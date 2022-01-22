Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 217.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Snap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,462,340 shares of company stock valued at $78,166,432.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. dropped their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.