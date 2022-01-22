Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 15.9% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $205.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.43.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

