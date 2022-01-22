Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $375.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. lifted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $362.53.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $267.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.87.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,089,570 shares of company stock valued at $728,336,135. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 169.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.