Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $362.53.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $267.56 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.87.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $14,591,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,089,570 shares of company stock worth $728,336,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

