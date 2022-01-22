SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) & Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Head to Head Contrast

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOC Telemed and Pacific Health Care Organization’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed $57.99 million 1.12 -$49.85 million ($2.31) -0.28 Pacific Health Care Organization $6.04 million 1.72 $550,000.00 $0.07 11.58

Pacific Health Care Organization has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOC Telemed. SOC Telemed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Health Care Organization, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed -77.17% -49.59% -30.47% Pacific Health Care Organization 15.43% 8.39% 7.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SOC Telemed has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SOC Telemed and Pacific Health Care Organization, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

SOC Telemed presently has a consensus target price of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 579.35%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats SOC Telemed on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

