Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Up 11.9%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC)’s share price rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 696,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 365% from the average daily volume of 149,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$71.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00.

About Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Moosehead Gold Property located in Central Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

