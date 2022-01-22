Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Up 18.3% in December

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 609,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 147,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.