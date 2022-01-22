Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Southwest Gas worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.