Sovryn (SOV) Price Tops $5.36

Sovryn (CURRENCY:SOV) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Sovryn has a total market cap of $111.76 million and $511,566.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sovryn coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.36 or 0.00015326 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sovryn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00051946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.64 or 0.06844518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,997.77 or 1.00032862 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Sovryn Coin Profile

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,842,823 coins. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC . The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sovryn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sovryn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sovryn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.