SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after buying an additional 442,701 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after buying an additional 2,610,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,078,000 after buying an additional 1,444,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,044 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.72 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81.

