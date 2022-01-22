Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) PT Raised to $49.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

NYSE SRC opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 139,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

