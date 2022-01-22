SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRAX. Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $4.72 on Thursday. SRAX has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $123.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.89.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 64.17% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SRAX will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SRAX by 16.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of SRAX by 78.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SRAX by 40.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 47,859 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

