SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,629 ($22.23).

SSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.56) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.74) to GBX 1,690 ($23.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SSE traded down GBX 24 ($0.33) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,561.50 ($21.31). 3,507,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,726. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.53) and a one year high of GBX 1,690 ($23.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.64 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,612.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,601.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

