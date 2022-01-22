Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €53.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €53.00 ($60.23) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Stabilus in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.57 ($76.79).

Shares of ETR STM opened at €65.55 ($74.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €56.95 ($64.72) and a 52-week high of €72.55 ($82.44). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.71.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

