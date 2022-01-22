Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stagecoach Group plc provides passenger transport. It offers bus, coach, train and tram services. The company operates primarily in UK, Europe and North America. Stagecoach Group plc is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Stagecoach Group stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

