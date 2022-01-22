Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF) declared a dividend on Friday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SWEF stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.30) on Friday. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100 ($1.36). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.33.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

