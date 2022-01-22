State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 250 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,649,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,655,000 after buying an additional 254,359 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,230,000 after buying an additional 911,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after buying an additional 415,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after buying an additional 356,770 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

