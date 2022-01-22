State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys Shares of 25,624 Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Gritstone bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 458,092 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,356,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 239,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 3,772.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 816,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 794,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRTS opened at $5.00 on Friday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a market cap of $339.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.01.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

