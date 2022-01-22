State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 19,920 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 67.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KPTI opened at $8.28 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $625.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

