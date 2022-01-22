State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.35 per share, with a total value of $1,547,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,753. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RILY stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.52 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 80.02% and a net margin of 31.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

